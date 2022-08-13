SPORTSWORLD

World Junior Squash Championships: India’s Anahat Singh enters quarters

NewsWire
0
0

Indian squash player Anahat Singh entered the quarterfinals of the women’s singles event of the 2022 WSF World Junior Championships after beating England’s Torrie Malik 3-1, here on Saturday.

The 14-year-old defeated Malik 11-5, 11-5, 6-1, 11-7. She will face Egypt’s Fayrouz Abouelkheir for a place in the semifinals.

“I really didn’t expect that, but surprisingly I wasn’t nervous!” Anahat said after her win over Malik.

Anahat, a Grade 9 student from Delhi, was also a member of India’s squash contingent in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games. She was the youngest member of the Indian contingent in Birmingham.

20220813-234205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ukraine crisis: Russia to appeal to CAS over ban imposed by...

    IPL 2021: Our batting has let us down, says KL Rahul

    Gabriel Martinelli on target as Arsenal make winning start at Palace

    KL Rahul didn’t do LSG any good by staying on till...