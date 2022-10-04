SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has shared that multiple world leaders told him on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) session that his predecessor Imran Khan was “rude”, “told lies” and labelled him as a “narcissist”, Geo News reported.

In an interview with British publication The Guardian, the Pakistani premier said that he was “shocked” at the UNGA in New York when world leaders had personally objected to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s conduct.

“Some leaders told me in person about his personality. They told me he was rude, he told lies and he is a ‘narcissist’, quote unquote,” the PM told the publication without naming any world leaders, Geo News reported.

On ties with Washington, the premier shared that the former Prime Minister had damaged Islamabad’s relations “with the United States for no rhyme or reason.”

The premier also labelled Khan as “the biggest liar on the face of the earth” and blamed the PTI leader for “injecting poison into society to dangerously polarise the electorate” following his ouster.

The Prime Minister told the publication that even though the PTI had come to power on an anti-corruption manifesto, the country was run by Imran Khan to suit his agenda. He called Imran Khan the “most inexperienced, self-centred, egotistical, immature politician in the history of this country.”

Commenting on the recent audio leaks, the PM said that the soundbites were “an irrefutable endorsement that he [Khan] is the biggest liar on the face of the earth. I’m not saying this with a sense of glee but a sense of embarrassment and concern. My country’s image has been damaged hugely by these lies told out of mean personal interest.”

“Never before was I concerned about our country’s future,” said PM Shehbaz. “Imran Khan has injected infinite amount of poison in this society and made it hugely polarised as never before…he is distorting facts and creating hate.”

