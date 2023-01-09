INDIA

‘World looking at India with hope’, says PM Modi at Pravasi Divas event

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Monday that the entire world was keenly looking at India with hope.

He was addressing the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city.

After welcoming a large gathering of NRIs, who have arrived here from several countries to participate in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, PM Modi said that every Indian-origin person living in foreign countries ‘is brand ambassador of India’.

“As India has achieved high growth in several sectors, and especially despite Covid-19 pandemic, the entire world is watching us keenly. They are trying to know how India is strengthening its power despite hurdles. This is going to happen more because India is going to be progressive in coming years. And therefore, the role of each Pravasi Bharatiya living in different countries has increased,” Modi said.

During the over 30-minute address, PM Modi briefly spoke in English also. He appealed to the gathering of NRIs to get the knowledge about India’s culture, diversity, democratic values, power of youth and many more in depth and spread the knowledge in countries they are living.

“The more you will understand about India, the better you will be able to tell new generations and NRIs in your countries. How India is growing, and what the possibilities are for new generations need to be taught so that more and more people come to India for research in every field,” the PM added.

The Prime Minister further said that India not only has the capability of becoming a knowledge centre but also a skilled capital. He said India’s youth has values, skill, honesty and strong determination towards work.

“Many Indian-origin people are contributing in building the nations they are living in now. I would appeal that a documentary should be made about the struggle of such people, whose role was making their present countries acknowledge them. We need to understand their struggle and courage to tell our new generations,” Modi added

He also requested that every Pravasi Bharatiya should know about India’s progress. India has also taken the presidency of G20 which is a great opportunity to show India’s sustainability goals and become an example of Jan Bhagidari for the world.

He further added that India got the opportunity to host the G20 summit where leaders of top 20 countries will assemble at one stage. “But, let me tell you that, India will use this occasion to make it as a ‘Jan Bhagidari’. Our idea is to take it beyond diplomatic event and to aid on a new thought and practice in G20 groups,” the PM said.

20230109-142201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Allahabad HC asks police to complete probe against filmmaker Shirish Kunder

    ‘Vikrant Rona’ song ‘Hey Fakira’ introduces Nirup’s character out

    Bhavish Aggarwal unveils Ola electric car with 500 km range

    Employee murder case: CB-CID gets one-day custody of DMK MP