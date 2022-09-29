SPORTSWORLD

World Men 6Red Snooker: Dhvaj stuns newly-crowned Asian champion Siyavosh Mozayani

Indian player Dhvaj Haria stunned the recently-crowned Asian Champion of 6Red Snooker Siyavosh Mozayani of Iran and won his first match 4-2.

From the beginning Dhvaj Haria showed great calmness and self-belief, not being perturbed by his opponent Siyavosh Mozayani, who lifted the Asian 6 red title by 5 frames to 4 on Wednesday, in a highly competitive final encounter dethroning his compatriot Amir Sarkosh, the winner of the last year’s edition.

In the very first frame, a missed brown by Siyavosh gave Haria a good opportunity which he cleverly utilized by giving a snooker. However, failure to break the snooker by Siyavosh saw Haria clearing the remaining colours to go ahead 1-0 in a best of seven frames league match.

In a scrappy second frame, Haria resorted to safe play and did not allow Siyavosh to find a scoring opportunity and ultimately trapped him with a deadly safety and went ahead 2-0.

The 3rd frame was somewhat a repetition of the second frame when Haria with small yet useful runs wrapped up that too without allowing Siavosh to open his account. The 4th and 5th frames saw Siyavosh scoring from some difficult openings and wrapped up both the frames, with a break of 43 in the 5th.

In the 6th frame both the players were going level and Siyavosh got a good opportunity to level the frame score but a missed pink played with the rest saw Haria taking away both pink and black to win the frame and match by 4-2.

Meanwhile, other Indian players also won their respective matches on the opening day. Ace cueist Pankaj Advani played two matches on Thursday — he won 4-0 against Mohamed Emeesh of Libya and 4-1 against Enkhtuvshin Bat-Ochir of Mongolia.

