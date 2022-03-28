INDIA

World moving towards Ayurveda: Yogi Adityanath

NewsWire
0
0

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that Ayurveda is becoming a preferred medical therapy, especially after the pandemic.

The chief minister said this on Monday while virtually participating in the ‘Deeksha Curriculum’ programme of Guru Gorakshnath Institute of Medical Sciences.

“India has made a lot of progress in modern medical sciences as compared to Ayurveda. However, people always adopt Ayurveda whenever any pandemic situation hits the world,” he stated.

“We have seen people inclining more towards Ayurveda medical science in the country and across the world during the ongoing Covid pandemic. Medical tourism got established in the country from Ayurveda and not allopathy,” the chief minister said.

He further asserted that people acknowledged the importance of Ayurveda during this period when the world was struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.

He also emphasized that traditional medicine is the most important pillar of the entire ecosystem associated with Ayurveda which has boosted medical tourism.

20220328-144405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Army provides state-of-art drying machines to women in J&K’s Kishtwar

    National Poker Series 2022 attract 8843 entries in first three days

    Kashmiri Pandits raise voice for justice at Jantar Mantar

    Two directors of ponzi firm arrested for duping 400 investors