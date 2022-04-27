SPORTSTENNISWORLD

World No.1 Iga Swiatek withdraws from Madrid Open

World No.1 Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the Madrid Open 2022 on Wednesday, citing a right shoulder injury.

“We just thought that this is the best decision for me to recover properly because I didn’t really have time to recover after all these tournaments. After each of them I had like two days to chill out and then I had to come back to work and adjust to so many different things in every place Basically, it’s not like we have some drama because everything is okay,” Swiatek told reporters.

“You can see in Stuttgart that basically I’m doing fine. So basically, right now I feel like this is the best decision for us to get ready for Rome and have the peak of my form in Roland Garros,” she added.

The 20-year-old Polish star is riding a 23-match win streak after winning her fourth consecutive title at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. The win on indoor clay came after becoming the first player to win the first three WTA 1000 events of the season at the Qatar Total Open, BNP Paribas Open, and Miami Open.

By winning Indian Wells and Miami back-to-back in March, Swiatek became the fourth and youngest woman to win the Sunshine Double.

Set to play as the top seed in Madrid, Swiatek was due to open her tournament on Friday against a qualifier. The next player to be seeded, Leylah Fernandez, will move to Swiatek’s place at the top of the draw.

“I wanted to play it really badly, honestly,” Swiatek said.

“But I’m pretty happy that my team sometimes is also taking a lot of responsibility. I trust in them and I know that they’re going to make the right decisions because I’ve never had a situation, in terms of planning and in terms of looking more to the future and not what’s going on right now, I’ve never had a situation when their decision was wrong.

20220427-183401

