Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha lived up to their top positions in the world rankings as both won all-Chinese finals at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions in Xinxiang, central China’s Henan Province.

China had secured both men’s and women’s singles titles after Friday’s semifinals. Men’s world No. 1 Fan outplayed Liang Jingkun 4-1 in the final, while Sun dispatched Wang Yidi by the same scoreline for the women’s title, reports Xinhua.

Fan emerged victorious 15-13 in a fiercely-contested first game, before building on his momentum to win the following games 12-10 and 11-5. Despite WTT Star Contender Goa winner Liang pulling one game back 11-7, a determined Fan closed the match out 11-8.

“Liang got into this match very quickly. I started to make adjustments midway through the first game. Winning the first two games was quite crucial for me,” said Fan.

“I had some ups and downs in previous matches during this tournament, with some of them decided by just a few points. I was in danger in every match and on the brink of losing, but coming through this to win the title will boost my confidence,” he added.

Women’s top seed Sun started out of the gate first, taking a two-game lead 11-8, 11-8. After Wang cut her deficit to one game 12-10, Sun came out on top again in the next two games with her relentless attack, winning 11-7, 11-5 to wrap up her victory and extend her winning streak in international play since July 2022.

“I have been in fine form and adjusted my mentality well recently,” admitted Sun. “As the match progressed, mentality was more important as we are familiar with each other and close in terms of our level. With good mentality, I was really focused on the game today.”

“Wang started strongly and did better in connection between her hits. I made full preparation for the difficulties, whether leading or trailing at the start, or even playing seven games. I just fought for every point on the court,” she explained.

The world’s elite paddlers now head to the WTT Champions in Macao, which runs from April 17 to 23.

