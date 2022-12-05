SPORTSBADMINTONINDIA

World No 3 Sukant Kadam smashes gold at the Peru Para Badminton International

NewsWire
0
0

World No 3 Sukant Kadam smashed his way to gold medal at the recently concluded Peru Para Badminton International. The ace shuttler defeated Singapore’s Chee Hiong Ang.

Sukant maintained his dominance right from the word go in the finals. He defeated Chee Hiong Ang in straight sets with a score line of 21-14 and 21-15. The match lasted 32 minutes. The ace shuttler didn’t put a foot wrong and had a great final.

Talking about the same Sukant Kadam said, “I am really happy with the result, I have been training hard. I have had a good year and I hope that I continue with the same consistency next year.”

20221205-121805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nobody is unbeatable in the international badminton circuit, says P.V. Sindhu

    Badminton world rankings: India’s Lakshya Sen breaks into top 10

    Malaysia Masters: Sindhu, Prannoy, Praneeth, Kashyap enter second round; Saina bows...

    Denmark Open: Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag advance to round of 16, Saina bows...