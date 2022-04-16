SCI-TECHWORLD

‘World of pain’ awaits Musk as internet now a cultural battlefield: Ex-Reddit CEO

NewsWire
0
0

Former Reddit CEO Yishan Wong has advised Tesla and Space CEO Elon Musk to be very cautious with Twitter’s acquisition, as the billionaire has “no idea” that he is entering a “world of pain” as the internet culture went through a massive change since 2004.

Musk, who is 50 and belongs to a generation of old tech leaders — or GenXers — who grew up with the old internet that was truly “free” and “represented freedom”.

The internet is no longer a ‘frontier’ where people can go ‘to be free’, Wong tweeted, saying “it’s where the entire world is now, and every culture war is being fought on it. It’s the main battlefield for our culture wars”.

“If Elon takes over Twitter, he is in for a world of pain. He has no idea,” he posted in a long tweet thread.

Musk is currently locked in a boardroom battle with Twitter over his hostile takeover offer of $43 million, which the board members and some Twitter investors have not accepted.

Wong said that Reddit was born in the last years of the ‘old internet’ when free speech meant “freedom from religious conservatives trying to take down porn and sometimes first-person shooters”.

“And so we tried to preserve that ideal. That is not what free speech is about today,” he lamented.

“It’s not that the principle is no longer valid (it is), it’s that the practical issues around upholding that principle are different, because the world has changed,” Wong added.

Wong suggests that Musk is culturally far behind.

“This is not the Old Internet. That is gone. It is sad. It’s not because the platforms killed it.”

The free speech idea arose out of a culture of late-90s America where the main people who were interested in censorship were religious conservatives, he said.

“Many of the older tech leaders today (@elonmusk, @pmarca aka Marc Andreessen etc, GenXers basically), grew up with that internet. To them, the internet represented freedom, a new frontier, a flowering of the human spirit, and a great optimism that technology could birth a new golden age of mankind,” Wong noted.

20220416-175603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FB rolls out new tools for Group admins to reduce misinformation

    IIT Hyderabad to hunt for Einstein’s waves as InPTA joins global...

    Google Pixel 6a, Watch could launch later than expected

    JBL Flip 6 launched in India for Rs 14,999