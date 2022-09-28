HEALTHINDIA

World Rabies Day: Vaccination drive launched for stray dogs in NCR

To spread awareness about the importance of rabies vaccines on the occasion of World Rabies Day, the DCC (Dogs Cats & Companions) Animal Hospital here launched a vaccination drive to administer shots to stray dogs across Delhi-NCR.

The hospital aims to vaccinate stray dogs and promote a more nuanced knowledge of pet illnesses and vaccines while highlighting the advantages of immunising stray animals for both people and other animals.

A minivan launched on Wednesday will also provide comprehensive advice on the ideal procedures for dog vaccination.

Vinod Sharma, Director and Head of Veterinary Services, DCC Animal Hospital, said, “The importance of rabies vaccination is particularly salient today in light of the rising cases of street dog attacks in several parts of the country.

“Hence, proper vaccinations of street dogs make for the best and most humane solution, not just for the strays but for people in the localities as well. As such, we hope that through this vaccination drive, DCC Animal Hospital can enhance the awareness and understanding of pet vaccinations and healthcare for both strays and pet dogs.”

