World should not forget suffering in Syria: UN

By NewsWire
The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Tuesday issued a global appeal for the plight of Syrians displaced by the 12-year war in the country not to be forgotten.

“11 years since the crisis began, Syria remains the world’s largest displacement crisis. More than 13 million people have either fled the country or are displaced within its borders,” UNHCR spokesperson Boris Cheshirkov told a press briefing on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Countries bordering on, or close to Syria have hosted more than 5.6 million Syrian refugees, Cheshirkov said. These countries are now under increased financial pressure, especially due to the devastating socio-economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Today, most Syrian refugees in the region live in poverty. Prospects are dire for the most vulnerable among them, such as single mothers, children living without a caregiver, and people with disabilities,” Cheshirkov warned.

The situation is particularly serious in Lebanon, he said, where over 90 percent of Syrians live in extreme poverty.

More than 6.9 million people are still displaced inside Syria, and 14.6 million people in the country require humanitarian assistance.

In 2021, three quarters of all households in the country said they could not meet their most basic needs, Cheshirkov said.

