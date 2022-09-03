New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANSlife) Dubai has no dearth of sky-high buildings. The Emirati city has become a global hub for business, gastronomy and leisure alike. Its unique architecture and eye-catching designs have evolved the city’s skyline dramatically in the last decade. With the world’s tallest tower, infinity pools, and buildings, Dubai embodies smart city thinking. To celebrate World Skyscraper Day, here are Dubai’s top experiences that let you engage with the city’s iconic skyline.

CE LA VI

This contemporary eatery with Far Eastern accents is perched up on the 54th floor of the Address Sky View hotel and deservedly dazzles the culinary crowd. One of Asia’s most well-known rooftop venues, with outposts in Hong Kong, Tokyo, and atop Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands hotel and its Dubai incarnation boasts breath taking views of the city’s dazzling skyline. Living up to its name CE LA VI gives you a perfect setting and dining experience with uninterrupted panoramas of the Burj Khalifa.

Sky Views Dubai – Edge walk

At 219.5m above ground, Sky Views Dubai is the latest attraction to sweep visitors off their feet with mesmerising perspectives of Downtown Dubai’s pristine expanses below and the sublime city skyline beyond. Perched atop the Address Sky View hotel, this architectural marvel comprises unforgettable and thrill-inducing sightseeing escapades such as the Edge Walk. From the ledge of the building’s 53rd level, take in some fantastic and beautiful views of the magnificent city. There are no windows or other barriers between you and the sights, this walk is not for the faint hearted.

Weslodge Saloon

There is plenty to catch the eye at this quirky venue, set on the 68th floor of JW Marriott Marquis hotel with floor-to-ceiling views that offer up spectacular views. Weslodge Saloon allows you to sample just a little taste of life in the Great White North. Designed with subtle Canadian touches and cosy alcoves that make you feel like you are in a comfortable living room offering a large swathe of Sheikh Zayed Road’s impressive skyline.

Al Sarab

One of Dubai’s signature experiences is watching day turn to night over the desert dunes. Just a short drive from Dubai’s vibrant city lights, Bab Al Shams’ rooftop terrace, Al Sarab, orchestrates the perfect setting to see the bright orange horizon transform to a night sky full of stars. Dimly lit lanterns and earthy clay decor offer a magical escape from it all, with sounds of Arabian live music creating a uniquely Dubai sky high experience.

Dubai Frame

Located in Zabeel Park, Dubai Frame is an architectural delight. Designed to resemble a giant picture frame, it lets visitors enjoy views of Old Dubai on one side and New Dubai on the other. Stroll along the 150m high Sky Bridge, crafted using high-tech transparent materials, to enjoy scintillating views all around  look down and it’ll seem like you’re walking in the sky. Don’t miss the immersive gallery on the mezzanine level to explore a simulated version of Dubai in the future.

Aura Sky Pool

Bask under open skies like never before at AURA Skypool, perched on the 50th floor of Nakheel’s Palm Tower. As the world’s first and highest 360-degree infinity pool, the elegant pool-and-lounge destination evokes an ‘oasis in the sky’ feel, thanks to its nature-inspired decor and uninterrupted views of landmarks like Ain Dubai, Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah.

The View at the Palm

Enjoy incomparable views of one of Dubai’s most talked about landmarks at The View at The Palm. Located 240m high, the observation deck presents never seen before 360-degree panoramas of Palm Jumeirah alongside the sparkling waters of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline in the distance. The View at The Palm is located on level 52 of The Palm Tower, which also houses a cafe, a creative exhibition, interactive aquarium-themed tunnels and a gift shop. To further elevate your sky-high sightseeing experience while here, step up to The Next Level  at 250m above ground, the private, barrier-free space is the island’s highest vantage point.

Downtown Circle – a new concept recently unveiled by Znera Space, to transform Dubai’s skyline and reimagine modern architecture. Dubai architects envisions the futuristic Downtown Circle to drastically redefine Dubai’s skyline with an elevated hyper-efficient urban centre. In the concept, a 3000 metre (9,800 feet) circumference ringed vertical city would surround the Burj Khalifa. Introducing a singular mix-use, mega-structure that can simultaneously become a new urban and natural landmark of the UAE.

