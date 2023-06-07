The World Tamil Sangamam, an umbrella body of Tamil diaspora, is installing a 10-ft statue of Tamil scholar and saint, Tiruvallur in South Africa.

The installation ceremony will be held near the premises of World Tamil Sangam in South Africa on August 5.

This will be the 155th statue of the great Tamil saint that is to be installed with the sponsorship from World Tamil Sangamam.

The statue of Tiruvallur that was sculpted by Murugan and his team was sent off in a ceremonial gesture on Tuesday. The statue, which was sculpted at a Mahabalipuram workshop, will reach South Africa soon for installation on August 5.

The statue will be installed at Clearwood near Durban closer to the World Tamil Sangam building. World Tamil Sangam Chairman, V.G. Santosham said that the Tamil diaspora was growing and added that the installation of statues of the great saint, Tiruvallur, in many parts of the globe was an indicator of the growth of the Tamil Sangam.

20230607-110802