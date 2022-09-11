SPORTSWORLD

World Team TT Championship: Host China confirms roster for Chengdu 2022

NewsWire
0
0

With the World Team Table Tennis Championship returning to action after a four-year gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic, China is pulling out all stops to retain the title it won in 2018.

It has made its intentions clear by announcing strong teams for both men’s and women’s sections.

The Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) on Sunday announced the Chinese teams for the upcoming Chengdu 2022 World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals.

The men’s team is composed of Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Liang Jingkun — the top three ranked players in the World Table Tennis (WTT) Rankings, and Wang Chuqin, who have directly secured their spots through world rankings, and Lin Gaoyuan, winner of the team selection competition.

On the women’s side, Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu, and Wang Yidi are recruited into the team through their world rankings — they are the top four on the list, while Chen Xingtong gets the ticket by claiming the title at the recently-concluded WTT Contender Muscat.

The table tennis team worlds will be held in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan Province between September 30 and October 9.

20220911-214603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Santiago Nieva steps down as High Performance Director of Indian boxing...

    Pucovski yet to regain full fitness as Ashes selection looms

    Bismah Maroof retained as Pakistan women’s team captain for 2022/23 season

    Karting: Kyle Kumaran gets laurels for India in Rotax Max Challenge...