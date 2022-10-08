SPORTSWORLD

World Team TT C’ship: China beat Japan to claim fifth straight women’s title

China won their fifth consecutive women’s title after sweeping Japan 3-0 at the World Team Table Tennis Championships here on Saturday.

It was also a record-extending 22nd time for China to have lifted the Corbillon Cup in history.

In the two sides’ fourth straight head-to-head in the final dating back to 2014, China enjoyed a wire-to-wire victory, as Olympic champion Chen Meng put the hosts ahead with an 11-6, 11-8, 11-8 win over Miyuu Kihara.

“We made a lot of preparation for the final, and our tactics laid out by the coach were fully reflected today,” said Chen. “The fans’ cheering gave me much motivation.”

Reigning world champion Wang Manyu doubled China’s lead after getting past Japanese ace Mima Ito 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-5.

World No. 1 Sun Yingsha closed out China’s title defense with an 11-7, 11-7, 11-8 victory over Miyu Nagasaki, reports Xinhua.

“I’m very happy because we have won the title here in China,” commented Sun.

Germany and Chinese Taipei finished with bronze medals in the event in Chengdu.

China had to go through a five-set thriller before edging Japan 3-2 in the men’s semifinals. They will vie for the title against Germany, who beat South Korea 3-2 in the other semifinal.

“Both China and Germany experienced tight games today,” said Chinese team captain Ma Long. “Our opponents in the final are young and powerful, and we’ll be ready for a tough battle”

