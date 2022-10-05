SPORTSWORLD

World Team TT Finals: India women crash out in pre-quarterfinals

The Indian women’s table tennis team crashed out of the ITTF World Team Championships Finals 2022 in the round of 16 after a 0-3 loss to Chinese Taipei, here on Wednesday.

India’s top-ranked player Manika Batra lost the first match 0-3 (7-11, 9-11, 3-11) to World No 22 Chen Szu-Yu.

With India trailing 0-1, national champion and Commonwealth Games 2022 gold-medallist Sreeja Akula went down 1-3 (8-11, 11-5, 6-11, 9-11) to world number 35 Cheng I-Cheng. Thereafter, teenager Diya Chitale fought hard but could not prevent a 3-2 (6-11, 11-9, 11-9, 8-11, 7-11) defeat to Liu Hsing-Yin in the third match.

The Indian women’s table tennis had qualified for the knockouts after finishing second behind Germany in Group 5. Chinese Taipei will now face Singapore in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, the Indian men’s team will be up against top seeds China in the round of 16 on Thursday.

