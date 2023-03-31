India have the pace attack to trouble Australia in the World Test Championship final in England even if Jasprit Bumrah remains sidelined through injury, feels WTC winner Ross Taylor.

Spin was the key weapon as India beat Australia 2-1 in the recent Test series on home soil but pace bowlers are expected to lead both attacks when the teams clash again in the WTC Final in June.

Mohammad Shami was the pick of India’s quicks with nine wickets in the recent series against Australia, while Umesh Yadav took three scalps in two matches and Mohammed Siraj claimed just one victim from 24 overs across three Tests.

While most fast bowlers struggled to make an impact in the Border-Gavaskar series in India, former New Zealand great Taylor expects them to be pivotal when the teams meet in seamer-friendly conditions in the WTC Final at The Oval in England.

“Any time you play in England, conditions and the weather play a big part,” Taylor was quoted as saying by ICC.

“Any time you think of Australia and India, and also you’re playing in a neutral ground, the seamers play a big part. The Australian seamers are renowned for bowling with the Dukes ball and have a lot of experience.

“I wouldn’t rule out this Indian side. They have had a lot of success over there in the years gone past, they have a few of these seamers.”

Bumrah is in serious doubt for the WTC Final this time after being sidelined with a back stress fracture and last playing for India in September 2022.

Even with Bumrah in a race against time to be fit for the WTC Final, Taylor is confident that India have enough options to call on for pacers to make an impact in England conditions.

“Very tough to replace someone like Bumrah. He’s been fantastic in all three formats and is the leader of their bowling attack,” Taylor said.

“But I think there’s still enough depth in this Indian line-up to trouble the Australian side. Shami and co are fantastic in these conditions.

“When you consider the India attack, Siraj and co are also very good with the Dukes ball.”

“I think there are still a lot of (India) seamers that are fantastic and enjoy bowling with the Dukes ball,” Taylor said.

“Shami and his seam presentation, the way he bowls with the new ball, I think he is going to enjoy bowling with the Dukes ball. These players bowl in all conditions and the way they go about it.

“Umesh Yadav also bowls 140-plus. They will relish the opportunity to bowl with the Dukes ball and in English conditions.”

