INDIA

World will have to pay heavy price if Russia-Ukraine war continues: Rajnath

By NewsWire
0
1

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the entire world will have to pay heavy price if war between Ukraine and Russia continues.

Addressing an election rally in Chandauli, ahead of the last phase of the Assembly elections on Monday, he said that if war between Russia and Ukraine continues, it will cause more trouble.

“Whole world has to bear the brunt of the war and India will not remain untouched by this,” he said.

Singh said that most nations of the world import oil, and gas from Russia and the US has imposed sanctions on Russia. “If their economies are affected, the entire world will have to pay the price and India will not remain untouched,” he said, but assured the people that the Modi government would overcome these challenges.

A day before end of campaigning in the Assembly polls, Rajnath Singh addressed rallies at Sakaldia, Malhani, and Chakia. He talked about ‘Operation Ganga’ started by the Indian government to evacuate Indian nationals including students from Ukraine and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts have enhanced India’s reputation globally. He also spoke about free grain schemes of both the Union and state governments during Covid.

20220304-235404

