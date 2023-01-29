The United World Wrestling (UWW) has expressed its concern about the state of organisation of the 2023 Asian Senior Championships in Delhi, which are to be held from March 28 to April 2.

The global governing body overseeing the sport expressed this concern in a letter its president shot off in the wake of the protest by Indian grapplers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Following the protest, the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry asked the WFI to suspend its activities and appointed an ‘Oversight Committee’ to take manage the day-to-day affairs of the organisation.

In its letter, the UWW talked about reaching out to the person concerned in the oversight committee and also expressed its concerns about the upcoming Asian Championships. Here’s the letter from the UWW President, Nenad Latovic, addressed to the Oversight Committee:

Dear Madam/Sir,

The UWW has taken due note of the decisions made by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports to suspend the activities of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) until an Oversight Committee is appointed to take over the daily activities of the federation. The suspension of Vinod Kumar, Assistant Secretary of the WFI, is also well noted.

To ensure that the participation of Indian wrestlers in their sport does not suffer unreasonable delays and that the operations related to their entries in international competitions are correctly followed up, we would appreciate receiving the contact details of the person in charge of this oversight committee as very soon as possible. UWW remains a disposal to assist this committee with regards to the conditions and the administration of entries in international competitions.

The UWW is also concerned by the conditions of organization of the 2023 Asian Championships Senior in New Delhi, currently planned from March 28 until April 2, 2023.

We would greatly appreciate to be informed whether the capacity is still in place to organise this event and to welcome all delegations in good conditions. The contact details of the person in charge of your Organizing Committee would also be appreciated.

UWW hereby reiterate its great concern around the allegations made by the athletes and remain at disposal for any further assistance.

Yours sincerely,

Nenad Latovic

UWW President

20230129-132604