Indian boxer Sachin produced a remarkable performance to clinch gold as the Indian contingent concluded its campaign with an unprecedented 11 medals, including eight gold, at the 2021 AIBA Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships on Friday.

With Sachin’s gold, the 20-member contingent finished the 2021 edition with a historic eight gold and three bronze medals to emerge as one of the top boxing countries in the event.

The previous best outing for India was in 2018 when they won 10 medals.

Sachin, who hails from Bhiwani, Haryana, made a cautious start against the highly-skilled Yerbolat Sabyr in the men’s 56kg final. The Indian made good use of his feet and landed fierce punches to put pressure on his Kazakhstan opponent.

The contest was evenly poised at the end of the two rounds with Sabyr providing equal resistance. However, Sachin took charge of the game with relentless attacks in the final round before completing a 4-1 win and securing India’s eighth gold.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian women’s team had scripted history and secured the highest medal haul at the event. Gitika (48kg), Naorem Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg), Poonam (57kg), Vinka (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (69kg), T Sanamacha Chanu (75kg) and Alfiya Pathan (+81kg) had clinched gold medals as India finished on top with seven gold medals.

They bettered their previous best of five gold achieved during the 2017 edition in Guwahati.

Besides Sachin, Bishwamitra Chongthom (49kg), Ankit Narwal (64kg) and Vishal Gupta (91kg) managed to clinch a bronze each in the men’s section.

–IANS

akm/kh