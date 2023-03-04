INDIA

World’s 1st ‘bamboo crash barrier’ installed on Maha highway

NewsWire
0
0

In a unique achievement, the world’s first 200-metre long bamboo crash barrier has come up on the Vani-Warora Highway in Vidarbha region of eastern Maharashtra, officials said here on Saturday.

The bamboo crash barrier in Nagpur has been christened as ‘Bahu Balli’ and underwent rigorous testing at various government-run institutions on different parameters.

These included tests at the National Automotive Test Tracks in Pithampur, Indore, it secured the Class 1 in the Fire Rating Test conducted at the Central Building Research Institute in Roorkee, and has been given accreditation by the Indian Road Congress.

‘Bahubali’ is born out of the Bambusa Balcooa bamboo species – which grows in West Bengal and north-east – that has been treated with creosote oil and coated with recycled high density polyethylene (HDPE).

The recycling value of the bamboo crash barrier is stated as 50-70 per cent compared with 30-50 per cent for steel barriers.

The achievement has been described as remarkable for the bamboo sector and the country as a whole as this crash barrier offers a perfect alternative to steel.

Besides, it addresses environmental concerns and its aftermath and is a rural agro-friendly industry, boosting the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, said the officials.

20230304-161404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM Modi meets BJP MPs from Gujarat

    ‘Irrelevant, detrimental to accused’, SC stays adverse remarks by K’taka HC...

    Immerse yourself in experiences of all things luxe

    Youth Congress condemns police action on job aspirants, students