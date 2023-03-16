INDIASCI-TECH

World’s first AI-generated news channel called NewsGPT launched

NewsWire
0
0

As AI chatbots rewrite the rules of conversation, the world’s first news channel called NewsGPT, to be generated entirely by artificial intelligence, has now been launched, apparently threatening the jobs of media professionals.

According to Alan Levy, CEO of NewsGPT, it is a game-changer in the world of news.

“For too long, news channels have been plagued by bias and subjective reporting. With NewsGPT, we are able to provide viewers with the facts and the truth, without any hidden agendas or biases,” Levy said in a statement.

With “no reporters and no bias”, NewsGPT claims to provide unbiased and fact-based news to readers around the world. NewsGPT is available free at newsGPT.ai.

Powered by machine learning algorithms and natural language processing technology, NewsGPT is able to scan relevant news sources from around the world in real-time.

It then uses this data to create news stories and reports that are accurate, up-to-date, and unbiased.

NewsGPT’s AI algorithms are able to analyse and interpret data from a wide range of sources, including social media, news websites, and government agencies.

This allows the channel to provide viewers with the latest news and information on a wide range of topics, from politics and economics to science and technology.

According to the company, unlike other news channels, the news on NewsGPT is not influenced by advertisers, political affiliations, or personal opinions.

Its sole focus is on providing viewers with accurate and reliable news, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“We believe that everyone deserves access to unbiased and fact-based news,” added Levy. “With NewsGPT, we are making that a reality.”

The news came as Microsoft-owned OpenAI announced its new large multimodal model “GPT-4” which accepts image and text inputs.

20230316-105005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BMC’s first woman director, Archana Achrekar builds an inclusive legacy

    TN BJP comes out against DMK group trolling Ilayaraja on Modi...

    Calcutta University waives tution fees in view of Covid

    Take a virtual tour of MG Pavilion at ‘Auto Expo 2023’...