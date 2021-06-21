The world’s first exclusive Green rating system for High Speed Rail has been launched, with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) undertaking its formulation in collaboration with the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL).

This rating system will be a tool to enable new High Speed Rail (HSR) stations to apply energy efficient concepts during design and construction, so as to further reduce adverse environmental impacts that are measurable. The objective of the IGBC Green HSR Rating is to ensure environmental sustainability, while enhancing commuter experience.

IGBC Chairman V. Suresh, NHSRCL Chairperson Achal Khare, and directors and other senior officials from both organisations were present at the virtual conference for the launch.

