World’s largest cricket bat, certified by Guinness World Records, was unveiled here on Saturday by the former Indian captain Mohammed Azhrauddin.

The bat, which is 56.1 feet long and weighs 9,000 kg has been gifted by Pernod Ricard India Ltd, to the government of Telangana, will be on display on Tank Bund till November 16 and will be later kept at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Uppal.

Unveiled on the eve of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Pernod Ricard dedicated the bat to the Indian team.

Made from poplar wood, the bat has been fabricated by BSL Events. It took almost a month to make it.

The bat, made at a cost of Rs 70 lakh, has beaten the previous Guinness Record of 51 feet long bat made at Chennai.

Azharuddin, who is the president of Hyderabad Cricket Association, unveiled the bat in the presence of Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, municipal administration and urban development, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, industry, commerce and information technology, Udit Dugar, Zonal Head, South India and Gopal Akotkar, Regional Head, Telangana & AP, Pernod Ricard India.

“Because of this world’s largest bat and India-Pakistan match scheduled on Sunday, we will be celebrating Diwali tomorrow itself. We are installing the bat on Tank Bund for people coming to Sunday Funday to savour the visual treat,” said Arvind Kumar and requested Azharuddin to install the bat later at Uppal stadium.

Jayesh Ranjan congratulated Pernod Ricard for making the world’s largest bat and for choosing Hyderabad to display it. “A record holding bat will permanently be displayed in Hyderabad and that’s a tremendous honour. This World record bat can be a huge inspiration for our fans ahead of the World Cup,” he said.

Azharuddin congratulated Pernod Ricard for making the bat. “I was amazed to know about the weight of the bat. Being Hyderabadi, I am more than delighted that this iconic bat was made in Hyderabad. It’s all the more rewarding as it is certified by the Guinness World Record. You are being rewarded for the time, effort and planning put in to make this epochal bat,” he said.

“I wish the Indian Cricket Team the very best in the T20 World Cup and for tomorrow’s match against Pakistan, it is going to be a great tussle and India will come off with flying colours. We have a very experienced team and my favourite player is Rohit Sharma,” he added.

