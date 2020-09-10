World’s largest NBA store opens in Guangzhou

Beijing, Sep 10 (IANS) NBA China and Topsports, a leading sportswear retailer and service provider in China, together with Nike Inc. (Nike), have announced the opening of the largest NBA Store in the world in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province.

Operated by Topsports, the Guangzhou flagship NBA Store is located in the commercial zone of Xihu Road and features 2,680 square meters of retail space over two stories. The store offers a wide variety of authentic NBA products, including jerseys, footwear, trading cards, NBA Style apparel, headwear, kids apparel, collectibles, basketballs, accessories and memorabilia.

“The opening of the largest NBA Store worldwide in Guangzhou underscores the league’s long-standing commitment to our fans in China,” said NBA China CEO Michael Ma. “This brand-new flagship store aims to provide a cutting-edge, immersive social experience, allowing fans to embark on an exciting NBA style tour.”

“Nike Basketball and Jordan brand space has been created to bring the most authentic offerings, personalized service and experiences to NBA fans in China,” said Ari Chen, General Manager of Nike Basketball and NBA in Greater China.

“As the official partner of NBA on-court apparel and a long-term strategic partner of Topsports, we are glad to take our partnerships of developing the Chinese market to the next level, to invite and serve more consumers especially female fans and kids, and to continue fostering and promoting the basketball culture of China.”

The Guangzhou flagship NBA Store exhibits a graffiti wall inspired by local culture and offers a wide variety of Guangzhou-themed products available only in store, including personalised T-shirts with designs reflecting the characteristics of Guangzhou.

The exterior of the store features an oversized NBA Logoman and a minimalist, all-glass facade that allows pedestrians to easily see what’s inside. The interior of the store is inspired by authentic NBA arenas, with a hardwood floor, a gallery of autographed game-worn jerseys and a hallway of motivational slogans and photos of NBA legends. A ‘Wall of Fame’ on the second floor also allows NBA players and legends who visit the store to leave their autographs and best wishes to Chinese fans.

