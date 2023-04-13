COMMUNITY

World’s largest rubber duck returning to Toronto Waterfront Festival

The Toronto Waterfront Festival, formerly Redpath Waterfront Festival, announced today that the world’s largest rubber duck will return to the annual festival being held from September 16-17. Mama Duck is six stories tall and weighs 30,000 pounds.

The Toronto Waterfront Festival, in partnership with the Waterfront BIA, is an annual summer event providing on-land and on-water programing for people of all ages and interests. With music, food, nautical programs and entertainment, the festival offers something for everyone to enjoy. Every three years, the event welcomes majestic TALL SHIPS® to Toronto.

Additional programming for this year’s festival will be announced in the coming months but Mama Duck will be the star of the show.

In 2017, the Duck made a splash in Toronto when it floated in to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary. The festival announced the Duck’s return in 2020 but unfortunately had to cancel her visit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The number one program we continually get asked to bring back is by far the World’s Largest Rubber Duck. After 6 years, we are very excited to have Mama Duck back to Toronto’s Waterfront to celebrate the last weekend of summer,” said Nancy Gavin, Chair of the Toronto Waterfront Festival.

The festival also announced today the change to their name after 11 years. Redpath Sugar will not return as the title sponsor of the event but will be continuing their involvement going forward as a major programming partner of the festival.

This year’s festival partners include Redpath Sugar, The Waterfront BIA, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, Waterfront Toronto and Queens Quay Terminal.

