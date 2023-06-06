INDIA

‘World’s largest temple to come up in Bihar’s East Champaran’

The construction of the world’s “largest” temple will start in Bihar’s east Champaran district from June 20, the office-bearer of a religious organisation said on Monday.

The Virat Ramayan temple will be constructed on Kaithvalia-Bahuara Panchayat located on Kesaria-Chakia main road, and its size will be much bigger that the under construction Ram Lala temple of Ayodhya, said Acharya Kishor Kunal, the Chairman of Shree Mahavir Asthan Nyas Samiti which will construct this temple.

“This temple will span 3.67 lakh square feet and the height of main structure will be 270 feet. The height of another structure will be 198 feet while four other structures are also designed in the temple and each of them have 180 feet height. One structure has 135 feet height while the other four have 108 feet height. The Virat Ramayan temple will be 280 feet long and 540 feet wide,” he said.

Compared to this, the length of Ayodhya temple is 360 feet long and 235 feet wide. The highest structure of Ram Lala temple in Ayodhya is 135 feet.

“In Virat Ramayan temple, there will be 22 temples inside the premises which belong to the Shaiva and Vaishnav gods and goddesses,” Acharya Kishor said.

“We have 120 acres of land available at that place which we will develop as Janki Nagar. It will comprise an ashram, gurukul, dharamshala and other facilities,” he said.

“We have proposed this temple long ago and given it the name of the Virat Ankorwat temple. The Cambodian government had objected over the name in 2012 and hence its construction was postponed for 10 years. We also did the Bhumi Pujan at that time but construction had not started. Now, all decks are clear and the construction will be completed till the end of 2025,” he added.

Acharya Kishore Kunal said that 250 tons of Mahabalipuram granite will be used to construct Shivling and Sahastra Shivling in this temple. Sahastra Shivling has not been constructed in the country since 8th century.

