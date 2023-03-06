INDIA

Worried over affair becoming public, gay man in Bengaluru kills older lover

A shocking incident of a youth killing his older homosexual partner, over fears that their affair would become public, came to light in Bengaluru on Monday, police said.

The incident happened in the house of the deceased in the Metro Layout area in the limits of Chandra Layout Police station on February 28.

DCP, West Lakshman Nimbargi said that the deceased has been identified as Liyakath Ali Khan, 43, while the accused was identified as Ilyas, 26. Both were in a homosexual relationship for 2 years in the lockdown time.

“Liyakath was married to Shabana Khanum and had two kids out of wedlock. However, he wanted to marry again and got married to Muskaan on February 26, two days before his death,” he said.

“The engagement of the accused Ilyas had been cancelled in the past and his parents were looking for a new bride for him.

“Since, he and Liyakath were in a homosexual relationship, Ilyas was worried about his future as he wanted to get married. He was also worried that his family might get to know about the homosexual relationship,” the DCP said.

“On the day of the incident, the accused and deceased were engaged in a sexual act. During the course, they both had an argument about Ilyas’ future and in fit of rage, Ilyas had hit Liyakath with a hammer and later stabbed him with scissors he had bought to give to Liyakath’s second wife Muskaan.”

The DCP also said that the reason for Ilyas’ rage was that Liyakath was forcing himself on him and was not concerned about his future. The accused, who had suffered injuries during the incident, was discharged from hospital and produced before court on Monday.

