Worxpertise, a global digital business solutions company, announced the implementation of a new Menstrual Leave Policy for its female employees in India, effective from April 1, 2023.

This policy, the first of its kind in the Indian BPO industry, will provide women with 12 days of paid leave in a year to manage their menstruation-related challenges.

Despite increased period-awareness and education over the past few years, menstruation in India is still a taboo subject. With this new policy, worxpertise aims to support its women employees in self-care during their periods and menopause without depleting their sick or other leaves.

The menstrual leave policy can be availed every month, with one leave per month for women worxperts, whether working from the office or home. The process for availing of these leaves is the same as for other types of leave and can be accessed through the company’s HRIS employee portal.

“We are a small but fast growing company, and while we expand our business, there are certain core principles that we want to adhere to. One of these is about creating an environment where all our women colleagues can grow professionally and personally without any discrimination,” said Rajiv Gupta, Founder & MD, worxpertise.

The new policy is a no-questions-asked policy, with the aim of ending the taboo surrounding menstruation in India. If a woman worxpert wants to avail leave due to menstruation-related discomfort, she should feel no shame in doing so.

