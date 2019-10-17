‘Would be great to see more Indians in the Abu Dhabi T10 league’

Abu Dhabi, Oct 21 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Robin Singh has had a lot of success as a coach in the shorter formats of the game and it was no different when he took up the role of coach with the Northern Warriors in the Abu Dhabi T10. The team emerged champions in the second season and Robin is eager to defend the title in the third edition of the league which is set to begin on November 14.

“We have a very well balanced team this time and we are looking forward to defend the title this season. We hope to play some exciting cricket like we did last season and hopefully we have success. Our team management is very supportive and they have been a source of encouragement from last season,” said the 56-year-old.

Robin feels temperament is critical to being successful in the T10 format. “You need great skill to be successful and you also need to fearless. Every player needs to think on his feet to execute their plans. Bowlers also need to have a lot of guts since the game is loaded in favor of the batsman,” added the former India cricketer.

With the BCCI not letting players under contract participate in any foreign league, none of the current crop of Indian players feature in the Abu Dhabi T10. But the former player feels it would be nice to have them if allowed.

“It would be nice to have more Indian players if they are allowed to play by the BCCI,” he said.

Earlier, Zaheer Khan has also echoed the sentiments while speaking to IANS. “It completely depends upon the players themselves and BCCI if they are cleared to take part in the league. It would be great to see more Indian players take part in the Abu Dhabi T10 league and express themselves,” he had said.

–IANS

bbh