Would die rather than joining hands with criminal, says K’taka Home Min

Reacting strongly to allegations linking him with criminal ‘Santro Ravi’, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday said that he would prefer to die rather than joining hands with a criminal.

“I believe in clean politics and am committed to it. If there is a situation to make money illegally from anti-social elements, I would rather choose to die,” he reiterated.

Referring to remarks of the opposition leaders linking his tour programme to Gujarat and the arrest of absconding criminal Santro Ravi, he maintained that his trip was fixed much earlier.

“I headed the delegation of senior police officers from the state. My participation in the programme, my Gujarat visit are transparent,” Home Minister explained.

“If there is a situation where I will be compelled to take money from the persons like Santro Ravi, I will rather commit suicide,” he reiterated emotionally.

During the visit, meetings were held regarding establishment of the Forensic Science University in the state. The meeting was held with the Vice Chancellor and senior officers of the National Forensic Science University, he maintained.

In continuation of the visit, soon the foundation laying ceremony for the university will take place in the state. “I have also met the Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel Bhai. It’s all like an open book,” he said.

The person who was in charge of the governance in the state should behave responsibly, he said.

Meanwhile, the state government had handed over the investigation of the cases against Santro Ravi to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

‘Santro Ravi’ aka K.S. Manjunath has 14 serious criminal cases against him in Bengaluru and Mysuru, including the kidnap and rape of a minor. He is also linked to the PSI Recruitment scandal, sources said.

He is allegedly involved in prostitution cases, vehicle theft cases and arrested under the Goonda Act. He was imprisoned for a year and after coming out continued with his criminal activities. Ruling BJP government in Karnataka had announced the seizure of properties of alleged criminal Santro Ravi amid the attack by the opposition parties in this connection.

Congress had charged that BJP is aiding Santro Ravi in getting bail, while JD(S) has alleged that the BJP has provided a safe heaven for the accused. His photos with Araga Janendra, the son of CM Bommai and other leaders went viral on social media.

