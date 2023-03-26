ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Would like to have a romantic relationship with Tabu on screen: Deepak Dobriyal

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Deepak Dobriyal has talked about playing a negative character in the Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Bholaa’ and revealed the female actor with whom he would love to share screen space in movies.

Deepak said: “Every actor tries to explore different styles of acting to hone their skills and hence I wanted to play this character. To get into the character, for almost a year I sort of changed my personality just to fit into the character better. So, I had stopped saying sorry, thank you, or greeting anyone, and this made me appear slightly more aggressive. But this doesn’t change the fact that I am a kind person, but when it comes to the role, I have to embody the character’s traits.”

“On screen, I would like to have a romantic relationship with Tabu ji. She is such a talented and fun actress. My film career started with Ajay bhai and Tabu ji, and since then, I have not felt the need for a teacher for the past 18 years,” added the actor, who is known for his roles in films such as ‘Omkara’, ‘Shaurya’, ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, ‘Dabangg 2’, among others.

He graced Kapil Sharma’s show as a celebrity guest along with Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu to promote their film ‘Bholaa’.

20230326-122803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aditya Roy Kapur billed for Indian adaptation of ‘The Night Manager’...

    Pawan Kalyan to wrap up film shoots to concentrate on politics

    Cassandra Peterson wants Dolly Parton for her biopic

    Emma Corrin talks about intimate scenes in ‘My Policeman’