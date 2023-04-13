INDIA

Would rather beg to common people than Centre for funds: Mamata

NewsWire
0
0

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she would rather beg to the common people rather than to the Union government for funds to carry out development projects in the state.

“I heard that the Union government will not release any funds for the state till 2024. But I will not go begging in front of the Union government for funds. Rather I would beg to the common people for the same. Our government has achieved as far as possible with limited financial strengths. I have an excellent administrative setup,” she said while addressing a gathering at the inauguration of a new auditorium here.

Banerjee said that although recently the Union government has released some funds under different centrally-sponsored projects, the released funds are negligible compared to the requirement.

“We have been specially deprived of the Central funds for 100-day job scheme under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. It is virtually impossible to carry out the work under this project against the backdrop of shortage of funds,” she said.

The Chief Minister also said that her administration is against taking away anybody’s job. Although she did not specify what she meant by the statement it was clear that her comments were pertaining to termination of services of a number of teaching and non- teaching staff in state- run schools in the state over charges of irregularities.

Banerjee also made subtle criticisms on the change of syllabus where chapters like entire Mughal period history were deleted from the history section. “We are against changing history which has its own sanctity. We will never try to erase the Taj Mahal or the Victoria Memorial,” she said.

20230413-194402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sudhanshu Pandey joins the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative with ‘Anupamaa’ team

    Humans will soon upload consciousness in computers: Indian-origin scientist

    Rahul Bhat’s killing shows all’s not well with Centre’s J&K policy...

    Why was Delhi’s new liquor excise policy reversed, asks BJP