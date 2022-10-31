New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANSlife) Halloween is here and its time to transform and shapeshift into your favourite character as you gear up to throw the perfect house party for your friends. Pumpkin-spiced lattes, spooky decorations, and a whole lot of candy are essentials, but Halloween feels incomplete without some yummy, yet spooky sips too!

You don’t have to be an experienced mixologist to whip up the fruity Ghost eyes or try out the sweet and nostalgic Grave digger. Whichever you pick, you can’t go wrong with this selection, so get creative:

GHOST EYES

Ingredients:

60ML White Rum

75ML Lychee Juice

10ML Blue Curacao syrup

Top up with Ginger Ale

Preparation: Build ingredients over ice and slowly pour blue curacao over the top. Serve in highball glass with 2 lychees stuffed with black olives. Beware, the spirits are always watching.

BLOODY ZOMBIE

Ingredients:

60ML White Rum

40ML Orange Juice

40ML Pineapple Juice

10ML Lime Juice

10ML Grenadine syrup

Preparation: Build up over ice. Add Grenadine in a pipette/dropper, and invite your guests to press it into the drink. Garnish with orange wedges and cherries on a cocktail stick.

GRAVE DIGGER

Ingredients:

60ML White Rum

45ML Black Coffee

15ML Sugar syrup

25ML Fresh Cream

Preparation: Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain over fresh ice in glass. Sprinkle OREO cookies on one side of the glass with a skull prop. Pro tip- Blend oreo cookies in a dry blender and store in a jar. Use as required.

WITCH’S CAULDRON

ngredients:

50ML White Rum

40ML Cranberry Juice

10ML Peach Syrup

10ML Lime Juice

Preparation: Stirred slowly is the witch’s brew, serves two. Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into 2 pumpkin props and serve as shooters.

(Recipes curated by experts at Bacardi India. N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)

20221031-104604