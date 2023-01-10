SPORTSGOLFINDIA

WPGT 2023, Leg 1: Seher returns to Poona Golf Club with winning memories

Seher Atwal will be hoping to get some early confidence as she starts her season with the opening leg of the Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour 2023 season at the Poona Club Golf Course, here on Wednesday.

Seher won once in 2022 and finished the season in second place on the Hero Order of Merit.

With the leader Pranavi Urs not playing this week, she will be one of the leading favourites alongside seasoned players like Ridhima Dilawari, Neha Tripathi and the young guns, Sneha Singh and Nayanika Sanga.

The 23-year-old Seher will have fond memories of the Poona Club Golf Course, where she won the fourth leg of the 2021 season. She won by four shots over the seasoned Vani Kapoor and Hitaashee Bakshi. The WPGT returns to the venue for the first time since then, as the action for 2023 begins here with a field of 31 players including five amateurs.

Seher, who is hoping to play a lot of events on the Ladies European Tour by virtue of having earned the right through the Qualifying School, will play alongside the talented amateur Nishna Patel, who represented India at the Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific Championship last year and the Australian Master of Amateurs earlier this month.

Lakhmehar Pardesi, a former winner on the WPG Tour, is the third player in the group.Among other groups, the ones to watch out for will include Sneha Singh with amateur Ananya Garg and Anisha Agarwalla, while Neha Tripathi goes out with amateur Ketaki Sood and Jyotsana Singh.

Suchitra Ramesh, who played some LET Access events, will be in action alongside Agrima Manral and Shagun Narain.

RELATED ARTICLES

