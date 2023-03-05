Before playing the opening match of inaugural Women’s Premier League 2023 match against the Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants had announced that West Indies big-hitting batter Deandra Dottin was ruled out and replaced by Ireland-born Australian all-rounder Kim Garth because of an injury.

But the twist in the tale came when Deandra said through her social media accounts that she was all fine.

“Get well soon from what if I may ask?” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Later, she took to Twitter and wrote, “I really appreciate all the messages but truth be told I’m recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing thank you #GodIsGood #GodIsInControl.”

Now, Gujarat confirmed on Sunday that Deandra will not be a part of its squad for the ongoing WPL season after the side could not obtain her medical clearance in time for the tournament.

“Deandra is a world-class player and a wonderful signing for the franchise. Unfortunately, we were unable to obtain a medical clearance before the defined deadline for this season, such clearances are a requirement of all players participating in the WPL.”

We look forward to seeing her return to the field soon. Subject to the clearance of her medical report, she will be part of the Gujarat Giants squad in the upcoming season,” said the franchise in an official statement.

Gujarat had purchased Deandra for INR 60 lakhs in the WPL player auction held last month in Mumbai.

After suffering a crushing 143-run loss to Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener, Gujarat will be aiming to bounce back against UP Warriorz at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday evening.

