SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Mumbai Indians

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in match 18 of the Women’s Premier League at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

It is a clash between the top two teams of the competition who have already made it to the playoffs, with UP Warriorz joining them earlier in the day. But the race for the top spot and getting a direct entry into the final is still active, while the second-placed team will go into the eliminator against the third-ranked side.

Mumbai, the current table-toppers, are coming off their first loss of the competition in their previous match against the Warriorz, while Delhi come in after losing to the Gujarat Giants by 11 runs.

“No real reason (for bowling first). Just going to see how it goes. Same team, the same combination as the previous game. The idea is to keep it as simple as we can, be consistent and hopefully get the job done,” said Meg after winning the toss.

Mumbai captain Harmanpreet Kaur said fast-bowling all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar comes into the playing eleven in place of Dhara Gujjar. “Toss is not in my control, you have to accept whatever.”

“We are a very balanced side, so no complaints in terms of batting or bowling first. In the last game, batting is something we want to show more responsibility with. We are fairly confident and have a balanced side, we just need to execute the plans.””

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (captain), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniyaa Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita and Saika Ishaque

20230320-195403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    T20 World Cup: Disney+ Hotstar launches Follow On, a special feed...

    Never lost faith in Ishan Kishan’s abilities: Rohit Sharma

    IND v NZ, 2nd Test: This innings was all about grit...

    Women’s T20 World Cup: India are not that far away from...