Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bat first against Harmanpreet Kaur led Mumbai Indians in the seventh match of the Women’s Premier League 2023 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, here on Thursday.

Delhi made one change in their playing XI as Minnu Mani came in place of Arundhati Reddy.

“We will bat first. I think it’ll play similarly for the whole day – one change for us, Minnu comes in for Reddy tonight. Need to assess the conditions, get a good start and then continue on the same way. It’s been pretty good fun, I have a good group and everyone wants to work hard,” said Lanning at the toss.

On the other hand, MI didn’t make any change and skipper Harmanpreet said her team is comfortable to chase.

“We don’t really depend too much on the toss, but today we wanted to chase. We’ve done well in the last 2 games, the same XI for us. She’s a very good player and leader (on Meg Lanning), sharing the dressing room in India is a learning experience for everyone,” Kaur said.

“The MI family made my day special (on her birthday yesterday), we just want to continue the way we started,” she added.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

