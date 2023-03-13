Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 match at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, here on Monday.

Delhi, who registered a thumping win in their last game, made two changes in their playing XI as Alice Capsey, and Arundhati Reddy came in place of Laura Harris and Minnu Mani.

“We are going to have a bowl this evening. We want to make the most of any help that is there on the surface. We need to do both very well. RCB have some really good players and we have to be on top of our game to beat them. We will see what the conditions are and then assess what would be a good score. Capsey and Reddy come into the team,” said Lanning at the toss.

On the other hand, Smriti Mandhana-led RCB, who are yet to win a game in the ongoing league, made three changes with Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose, and Disha Kasat making their return to the XI.

“We all had a chat about getting out of CCI. We couldn’t play the cricket we wanted to play there, hopefully, a change of fortunes for us. We didn’t get much time having played four games in six days, but we had a couple of days off and had a good practice session yesterday. We have a few changes,” said Mandhana.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose

20230313-193005