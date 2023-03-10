Fantasy sports platform Dream11 on Friday announced its partnerships with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023.

To mark the commencement of the partnership, Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of Mumbai Indians and India, along with her team-mates, cricketers Heather Graham and Yastika Bhatia, visited Dream Sports headquarters in Mumbai.

“We are delighted to partner with Dream11 and believe this association will strengthen viewership and patronage for women’s cricket in India. We look forward to innovative experiences for the fans via this partnership and delivering value to Dream11 through this collaboration,” said a Mumbai Indians spokesperson in an official statement.

The company has also partnered with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL. In 2020, Dream11 was the official partner of the now-defunct Jio Women’s T20 Challenge and has also been associated with ace India batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the WPL, since 2021.

“Marquee women-centric leagues like WPL will accelerate the growth of women’s cricket. At Dream11, we are focused on enabling the sports ecosystem and our decision to become the official partners of the WPL, and Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Teams, are testament to this commitment. We are honoured to support the BCCI in their endeavours and believe our partnership is another step towards making sports better for India,” said Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer at Dream Sports.

Through its philanthropic arm Dream Foundation, Dream Sports has been supporting female athletes like, Nethra Kumanan, the first Indian woman sailor ever to qualify for the Olympics, and Sreeja Akula, who recently claimed the Gold Medal in the Mixed-Doubles Table Tennis event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

