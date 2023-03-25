SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

WPL 2023: Dropping Sciver-Brunt proved costly, admits Alyssa Healy after Warriorz lose in Eliminator

NewsWire
0
0

Catches win matches, goes the saying in cricket and when a team spills a chance offered by a key batter in crucial knockout matches, it suffers something that the UP Warriors had to endure against Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 Eliminator here.

UP Warriorz’s English player Sophie Ecclestone dropped a skier as Mumbai Indians’ Nat Sciver-Brunt miscued a shot off Rajeshwari Gayakwad when the batter was on six. There were also a few more half-chances and dropped chances that didn’t go UP’s away as they lost to Mumbai Indians by six wickets and crashed out of the competition.

Handed an early reprieve, England’s Sciver-Brunt went on to slam an unbeaten 72 off 38 balls, hitting nine fours and two sixes, that helped Mumbai Indians to a massive 182/4 in 20 overs in the crucial knockout match. Spinner Issy Wong claimed a hat-trick during her haul of 4-15 as Mumbai Indians bowled out the Warriors for 110 in 17.4 overs for a dominant six-wicket win and a place in the final against Delhi Capitals.

UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy noted that they could have made a match of it if they had caught the catch offered by Nat Sciver-Brunt, who helped Mumbai Indians slam 32 runs from the last two overs with a flurry of fours and sixes.

“If we had caught Nat Sciver on 6, we could have had the match, we were outplayed with the bat, and couldn’t get momentum at all. We have been pretty good [at chase],” Healy said after the match on Friday night.

She said her team succumbed to the pressure and could not play their best cricket in the Eliminator.

“We haven’t played our best cricket today, we played our best against Mumbai last time,” said the UP Warriorz skipper remembering their win that ended Mumbai Indians’ unbeaten run in the group stage.

Healy was still happy with her team’s overall performance in WPL 2023. “Our strength in this whole tournament has been we’ve hung in there. I am really proud of the girls. It’s unfortunate we couldn’t make it to the final,” she said.

She said some areas of their game need fixing up.

“It’s not necessarily about winning the trophy but we would have been happy to get that. Some areas we’ll need to fix up. What we’ve got is something special at our franchise,” she said.

20230325-111602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Can’t be too critical of a good bloke trying to look...

    IPL 2022 to kick off on March 26, final on May...

    IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, opt to bowl against...

    Damien Fleming rates Cummins among the top-three Aussie quicks he has...