WPL 2023, Eliminator: Sciver-Brunt’s 72 not out propel Mumbai Indians to 182-4 against UP Warriorz

England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt’s blistering half-century (72 not out off 38) propelled Mumbai Indians to 182-4 against UP Warriorz in Eliminator of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, here on Friday.

Dropped when she was on 6 by Ecclestone, Sciver-Brunt made UP Warriorz pay dearly. Apart from her, the likes of Amelia Kerr (29), Hayley Matthews (26), Yastika Bhatia (21) and Harmanpreet Kaur (14) got starts but couldn’t convert them into big innings for Mumbai.

UP Warriorz, who won the toss, were able to keep things in check for the first half of the game via their spinners. Apart from Sciver-Brunt, nobody was able to play big shots.

However, in the last five overs, Sciver-Brunt provided much-needed impetus to the innings and also got some good support by Kerr and Pooja Vastrakar (11 off 4).Mumbai erupted towards the end and smacked 66 runs in the last five overs to put up a stiff total of 182-4 in 20 overs.

Sophie Ecclestone, who bagged two wickets, was the most successful bowler for UP Warriorz.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 182/4 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 72 not out, Amelia Kerr 29; Sophie Ecclestone 2/39) vs UP Warriorz

20230324-212804

