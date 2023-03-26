SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

WPL 2023 Final: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bat first against Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians in the final of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium, here on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning saw it as the best chance of winning the match for her team. She said the team had a really good time during the break and have switched back to match mode.

“Mumbai are a great team and we want to be at our best,” she said.

Delhi made one change in their playing XI with Minnu Mani coming in for Poonam Yadav.

Mumbai Indians go into the match with an unchanged side and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said they were looking to bowl first anyway.

“We were looking to bowl first, so the toss does not make a difference. We want to be positive. We are getting a lot of confidence from the last game. We have a very balanced side, and everyone is doing so well. We have to bowl first and restrict them,” she said after the toss.

Both teams had a contrasting route to the final. Delhi Capitals grabbed the direct spot into the summit clash after topping the points table on a better Net Run Rate despite finishing on 12 points like Mumbai Indians, who had to overcome UP Warriorz in the Eliminator to make it to the final.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (capt), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

