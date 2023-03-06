Playing their first-ever game in the inaugural Women’s Premier League, the UP Warriorz turned up the style with the bat to clinch a thrilling win against the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

The Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz defeated the Gujarat Giants by three wickets, in a humdinger to pick up their first points in the tournament, with Australian Grace Harris and Indian Kiran Navgire playing pivotal roles.

Reflecting on the fantastic start to the tournament, Grace said, “Our first evening out under the lights was a fantastic one. It was quite a thrilling time. The UP Warriorz were in a spot of bother for a bit, but that we were able to pull through from there was a great thing for our team. We were extremely pumped up by the end of the night.”

Grace put on an incredible partnership of 70 from just 26 deliveries with England’s Sophie Ecclestone, to close out the game in a nail-biter in the last over the game.

“At no point did we think that the chase was too far out and we were always sure about going for the win, no matter the situation? It’s something that had been discussed in the team meetings as well.”

While Grace, who scored an unbeaten 59 off 26 deliveries and hit seven boundaries and three sixes, put the long handle to good use, lighting up the Sunday evening when taking on Kim Garth and the Gujarat Giants’ bowling attack.

“Kim was bowling quite dangerously, yes, but we were in a zone and completely focused. Our mind was set on playing the deliveries on merit, and we created our opportunities to score and put pressure on the bowling team.”

“And eventually it all worked out in our favour, the shots were timed well and we found the gaps as well. And we are glad we could register such an emphatic win. It was nice to start the season with a Player of the Match award,” she added.

On Tuesday, UP Warriorz will face the Delhi Capitals, who also started off their tournament with a win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Grace and co will be back at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, looking to win number two in as many games.

“The UP Warriorz have started brilliantly and our team morale is high currently. We want to keep this going and when we face the Delhi Capitals Women’s team, we want to put our best foot forward. It will be a tough match no doubt, as all the teams in the competition are formidable, but having said that we are prepared for all types of situations and as a team are confident in our abilities to execute our plans properly,” signed off Grace.

20230307-001401