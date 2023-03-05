SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

WPL 2023: Grace Harris stars as UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants

NewsWire
0
0

UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants in their opening match of the WPL 2023 at the DY Patil Stadium here on Sunday.

Grace Harris hit a brilliant 26-ball 59* to pull off a sensational three-wicket win for the Warriorz. Kiran Navgire, too, played an important support act with a composed 43-ball 53.

Chasing 170, the UP Warriorz stuttered to 35/3 in the Powerplay. GG pacer Kim Garth put on a masterclass in swing bowling. She provided GG a perfect start as she had the dangerous Alyssa Healy caught and bowled, Shweta Sehrawat caught at short third man and then Tahlia McGrath caught at slip, all in the third over, reports WPL.

Kiran Navgire then provided some impetus to the UPW innings and also provided stability along with Deepti Sharma. Navgire mixed caution with aggression well and brought her fifty off 40 balls.

Mansi Joshi finally broke the 68-run partnership as she cleaned up Sharma with an inswinger. Garth then provided a crucial moment in the match when she had Navgire caught behind off a short ball and then cleaned up Simran Shaikh off the very next ball to register the second five-wicket haul of the WPL.

Just when it looked like the Giants were the favourites, Harris turned things around and smashed 6, 4, 4, 4 to breathe life back into the chase. Ecclestone too chipped in with a four and a six as UPW hit 44 runs from three overs (17 to 19). The equation came down to 19 off six balls. Sutherland bowled the last over and Harris smacked the first ball for a six over deep mid-wicket. Sutherland bowled one wide outside off next ball which was called a WIDE. GG reviewed but the decision was upheld.

Harris then flicked one to the leg side for a couple and lofted the next one straight down the ground for a four. Sutherland then bowled one wide outside off again and it was declared a wide after a successful review by the UPW. With five needed off three, Harris finished it off in style as she lofted one over cover for a four to bring up her fifty off just 25 balls and then smashed the next one over deep square leg for a six to win it for UPW and spark wild celebrations.

20230306-002003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3rd ODI: Buoyant India look to sweep series against SL (Preview)

    Maxwell confident Finch will find form on upcoming tour of India

    IND v AUS: Absence of Delhi boy Rishabh Pant felt by...

    Rising Covid-19 cases raise question over scheduling of India-WI series