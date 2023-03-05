UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants in their opening match of the WPL 2023 at the DY Patil Stadium here on Sunday.

Grace Harris hit a brilliant 26-ball 59* to pull off a sensational three-wicket win for the Warriorz. Kiran Navgire, too, played an important support act with a composed 43-ball 53.

Chasing 170, the UP Warriorz stuttered to 35/3 in the Powerplay. GG pacer Kim Garth put on a masterclass in swing bowling. She provided GG a perfect start as she had the dangerous Alyssa Healy caught and bowled, Shweta Sehrawat caught at short third man and then Tahlia McGrath caught at slip, all in the third over, reports WPL.

Kiran Navgire then provided some impetus to the UPW innings and also provided stability along with Deepti Sharma. Navgire mixed caution with aggression well and brought her fifty off 40 balls.

Mansi Joshi finally broke the 68-run partnership as she cleaned up Sharma with an inswinger. Garth then provided a crucial moment in the match when she had Navgire caught behind off a short ball and then cleaned up Simran Shaikh off the very next ball to register the second five-wicket haul of the WPL.

Just when it looked like the Giants were the favourites, Harris turned things around and smashed 6, 4, 4, 4 to breathe life back into the chase. Ecclestone too chipped in with a four and a six as UPW hit 44 runs from three overs (17 to 19). The equation came down to 19 off six balls. Sutherland bowled the last over and Harris smacked the first ball for a six over deep mid-wicket. Sutherland bowled one wide outside off next ball which was called a WIDE. GG reviewed but the decision was upheld.

Harris then flicked one to the leg side for a couple and lofted the next one straight down the ground for a four. Sutherland then bowled one wide outside off again and it was declared a wide after a successful review by the UPW. With five needed off three, Harris finished it off in style as she lofted one over cover for a four to bring up her fifty off just 25 balls and then smashed the next one over deep square leg for a six to win it for UPW and spark wild celebrations.

