SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants win toss, elect to bat against RCB

NewsWire
0
0

Gujarat Giants Women won the toss and opted to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Women in their Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 match at the Brabourne Stadium here on Saturday.

Gujarat made one change in their playing XI with Mansi going out and Sabbhineni Meghana coming in for the second match of the double-header day.

Gujarat captain Sneh Rana hoped that her teammates continue with their positive attitude in this match. “I’m really happy with the girls’ positive attitude and hope they continue it. 160-165 looks par on this wicket.”

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana said she would have chosen to field first on winning the toss. She said they have made one change in the side, bringing in Preeti Bose for Renuka.

“Even if we lose the toss, we want to win the game and we wanted to field anyway. One change: Renuka misses out and Preeti comes in for her,” she said.

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Giants: Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dalayan Hemalatha, Sabhineni Meghana, Ashwani Kumari, Sushma Verman (wk), Kim Garth, Sneha Rana (c), Tanuja Kanwar

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Sobhana Asha, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose.

20230318-192206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    T20 World Cup: Australia survive Rashid Khan cameo in four-run win,...

    Happy with the progression of the side, says SA coach Boucher

    Sune Luus to lead South Africa Women in Test, three-match ODI...

    Delhi Capitals’ members start assembling in Mumbai, to undergo 3-day quarantine...