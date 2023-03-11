Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals in a Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 match at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, here on Saturday.

Gujarat Giants, who won the last game, made two changes in their playing XI as Laura Wolvaardt and Georgia Wareham came in place of Sophia Dunkley and Annabel Sutherland for this game.

“We would like to bat first on a fresh wicket. We have two changes, Laura and Georgia are in. It’s amazing for us that Laura has joined us, we are excited. It’s just the team combination for the particular day. Everything is settled, and everyone is in a good shape,” said Sneh at the toss.

On the other hand, the Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals made just one change with Laura Harris replacing Alice Capsey. in the playing XI.

“The wicket looks pretty similar, hopefully it plays well. We are going in with the smart option, Laura Harris comes in. It’s hard to get the combination right, right from the beginning of the tournament. Our batters have been okay, we need to work on that. Hopefully, I can start well,” said Lanning.

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Sushma Verma (w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Laura Harris, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris

