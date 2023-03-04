Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s historic fifty (65 off 30) powered Mumbai Indians to an imposing 207 for five against Gujarat Giants in the opening match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, here on Saturday.

Apart from Harmanpreet, Amelia Kerr (45 not out off 24) and Hayley Matthews (47 off 31) also played valuable knocks for MI.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Tanuja Kanwar in her first over sent Yastika back cheaply. But, the two experienced internationals, Matthews and Sciver-Brunt were in their elements and batted brilliantly.

Matthews and Sciver-Brunt got their side off to a good start in the powerplay. Wareham got the better of the Sciver-Brunt and right after that, Matthews also missed out on a fifty.

However, the real carnage came after the 10th over. Harmanpreet was on a rampage from the get go and sent the bowlers to the cleaners. She was well supported by Kerr who played a brilliant innings herself.

Gujarat bowlers were taken for plenty as 130 came off the last 10 overs. Sneh Rana took two wickets for Gujarat, with Ashleih Gardner, Tanuja Kanwar and Georgia Wareham picking a wicket each.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 207/5 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 65, Hayley Matthews 47, Amelia Kerr 45 not out; Sneh Rana 2/43).

