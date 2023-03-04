SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

WPL 2023: Harmanpreet’s 65 powers Mumbai Indians to 207/5 against Gujarat Giants in opener

NewsWire
0
0

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s historic fifty (65 off 30) powered Mumbai Indians to an imposing 207 for five against Gujarat Giants in the opening match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, here on Saturday.

Apart from Harmanpreet, Amelia Kerr (45 not out off 24) and Hayley Matthews (47 off 31) also played valuable knocks for MI.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Tanuja Kanwar in her first over sent Yastika back cheaply. But, the two experienced internationals, Matthews and Sciver-Brunt were in their elements and batted brilliantly.

Matthews and Sciver-Brunt got their side off to a good start in the powerplay. Wareham got the better of the Sciver-Brunt and right after that, Matthews also missed out on a fifty.

However, the real carnage came after the 10th over. Harmanpreet was on a rampage from the get go and sent the bowlers to the cleaners. She was well supported by Kerr who played a brilliant innings herself.

Gujarat bowlers were taken for plenty as 130 came off the last 10 overs. Sneh Rana took two wickets for Gujarat, with Ashleih Gardner, Tanuja Kanwar and Georgia Wareham picking a wicket each.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 207/5 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 65, Hayley Matthews 47, Amelia Kerr 45 not out; Sneh Rana 2/43).

20230304-220004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    West Indies head coach Simmons quashes reports of alleged victimisation of...

    IPL 2021: Allen replaces Philippe for RCB

    Ashwin looking forward to watching Spain in action; Ojha wants a...

    Bowlers lead Zimbabwe to Men’s T20 WC Qualifier B title with...