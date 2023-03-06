SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

WPL 2023: Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt hit fifties as Mumbai thrash Bangalore by 9 wickets

NewsWire
0
0

A magnificent 143-run partnership between Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt helped Mumbai Indians thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets in the fourth match of WPL 2023 at Brabourne Stadium on Monday.

After Hayley took three wickets to be the standout bowler in bundling out Bangalore for 155 in 18.4 overs, she led the chase from the front with 77 not out off 38 balls, hitting 13 fours and a six. Nat, on the other hand, was the perfect partner to Hayley by smashing 55 not out off 29 balls, including nine fours and a six.

The duo’s dominating efforts, combined with a listless bowling plus fielding show from Bangalore, meant Mumbai hit 97 runs between overs seven and 15, propelling them to register their second straight win of the competition.

Chasing 156, Yastika Bhatia got some crisp timing while lapping and sweeping Preeti Bose for two boundaries in the second over. With Renuka Singh Thakur erring in her line and length, Yastika was precise in her cut and flick to pick a brace of boundaries, before square-driving off Megan Schutt in the next over.

On the other hand, Hayley was effortless in her stroke play. When Preeti pitched down the leg, Hayley went back and nonchalantly pulled for six, before going inside-out over extra cover for four more. But Preeti had her first wicket in the fifth over by trapping Yastika plumb lbw.

Hayley marched forward by punching and driving off Megan for two fours in the final over of power-play, before tickling down leg off Ellyse Perry for another boundary. Nat duly punished short balls from Shreyanka Patil for back-to-back boundaries and ended the eighth over with a reverse lap past the third man going for four.

Hayley continued to find gaps by glancing and lofting off Renuka to get her fifty at the halfway mark of the chase. Bangalore continued to be all over the place with their bowling as Hayley and Nat took a boundary each off Sophie Devine, before combining to take three off Megan.

Their fielding also showed lapses as Nat took a four and six off Shreyanka’s short balls, followed by Hayley taking back-to-back fours off anything given outside off-stump. Nat reached her fifty with a slap past mid-off against Ellyse and finished off the chase with a swipe past mid-on to complete the chase with 34 balls to spare.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 155 all out in 18.4 overs (Richa Ghosh 28, Shreyanka Patil 23; Hayley Matthews 3-28, Saika Ishaque 2-26) lost to Mumbai Indians 159/1 in 14.2 overs (Hayley Matthews 77 not out, Nat Sciver-Brunt 55 not out; Preeti Bose 1-34) by nine wickets.

20230306-225201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Injured Starc in doubt for start of ODIs against Sri Lanka,...

    Give more prominence to IPL, BBL; slash number of ‘meaningless’ T20Is,...

    1st Test: Root’s half-century helps England erase deficit on Day 4

    Players are stepping up, looking for opportunities to deliver for the...