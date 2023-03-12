SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

With Marizanne Kapp hitting an exceptional haul of 5/15 and a blistering unbeaten 76 by India opener Shafali Verma helped Delhi Capitals bounce back into form with a 10-wicket victory over Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League 2023.

Marizanne Kapp came up with a sensational effort with the ball as the Delhi franchise restricted the Giants to 105/9 before Shafali Verma stole the show with blistering innings of 76* not out off 28 balls as the Capitals chased down their target in just 7.1 overs.

Shafali, who struck 10 boundaries and 5 sixes during her innings, said, “Our plan was to play our natural game and I looked to pounce on any delivery that was bowled in my strength area. Meg wasn’t getting a chance to face balls regularly and I didn’t know what to do (laughs). But it’s really nice to bat with her as she helps me a lot.”

The 19-year-old also said that she focussed on playing straight, “I looked to play the ball straight during a few knocking sessions after our game against Mumbai Indians. And a batter gets better when she looks to play straight. Everyone is enjoying each other’s company in the DC camp. And this camaraderie is helping us on the ground.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals’ captain Meg Lanning, who enjoyed Shafali’s innings from the other end, said, “I loved watching Shafali bat. She played some incredible shots. It was a show and I was happy to watch it unfold. She’s an amazing player. I love to watch how she takes the game on.”

The Delhi Capitals next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dr D.Y Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai in their next match on Monday.

